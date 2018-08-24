Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of PLAY opened at $55.13 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,672. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,254.5% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $346,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

