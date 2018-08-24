Deere & Company (DE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Sunday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2020 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DE. ValuEngine cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

DE opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $114.53 and a twelve month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.