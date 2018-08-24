Delek Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Total SA (TOT)

Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Total by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 22,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Total by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 17,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Total by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Total stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Total SA has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.