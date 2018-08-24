Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 128,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $250,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,034 shares of company stock worth $7,311,790 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

