Denbury Resources (DNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KLR Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. research analysts predict that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 41.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

