Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

