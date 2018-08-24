Desjardins Weighs in on Founders Advantage Capital Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Founders Advantage Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get Founders Advantage Capital alerts:

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.05. Founders Advantage Capital had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of C$30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.60 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Founders Advantage Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

CVE:FCF opened at C$1.73 on Friday. Founders Advantage Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.65.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Founders Advantage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founders Advantage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.