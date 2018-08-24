Deutsche Bank Raises Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Price Target to $80.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE KEYS opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

