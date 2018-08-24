Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.25 ($15.06) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.95 ($15.85).

PBB opened at €13.02 ($14.80) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

