DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.26. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

