Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.84 ($19.13).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.15 ($16.08) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.60).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

