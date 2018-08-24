Diageo (DGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DGE. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,160 ($40.39) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.84) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,900 ($37.07) to GBX 3,100 ($39.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,900 ($37.07) to GBX 3,200 ($40.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 3,250 ($41.54) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,820 ($36.05).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,757 ($35.24) on Thursday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($27.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($34.97).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.49) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 40.40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 298 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,780 ($35.54) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,589.80). Insiders purchased a total of 605 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,976 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

