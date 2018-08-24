Differential Brands Group Inc (DFBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Differential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Differential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Differential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Differential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Differential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Differential Brands Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Differential Brands Group by 381.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 94,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Differential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFBG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. 53,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,024. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Differential Brands Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.89.

Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. Differential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. equities research analysts anticipate that Differential Brands Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Differential Brands Group

Differential Brands Group Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

