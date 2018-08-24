Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Digimarc from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $301.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of -1.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. research analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Chamness sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,393 shares of company stock worth $821,075. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digimarc by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

