Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 214,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $77.91 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

