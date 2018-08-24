DISH Network (DISH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media headlines about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6549767567416 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

