Dollar General Corp. (DG) Receives $95.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of DG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,564. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

