Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $88.81 Million Position in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,877 shares during the quarter. Aspen Insurance comprises 2.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Insurance were worth $88,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 43.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 181.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter worth about $466,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of AHL stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Aspen Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

