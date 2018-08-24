Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 1,069,528 Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,462,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,069,528 shares during the quarter. Sanmina makes up 1.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $42,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.