Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 51,815 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,815 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 21.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 119,770 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 257.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in KB Home by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 627,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $2,356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,291,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.