Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,131,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,601,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $4,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,396,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,245 shares of company stock worth $7,011,239 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

