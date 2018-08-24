Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.65 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 142,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,096,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

In other news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.