DS Smith (SMDS) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 540 ($6.90) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMDS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, June 4th. Davy Research raised shares of DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.29) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 568.33 ($7.26).

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 510.60 ($6.53) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.22).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.80 ($0.44) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

In related news, insider Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total value of £466,554.48 ($596,388.19).

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

