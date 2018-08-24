Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.45 Million in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stock

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.17. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “$39.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

