Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $17.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.