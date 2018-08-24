Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.32. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECHO. TheStreet raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $136,155.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 29,800 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $894,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,910. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 513,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.