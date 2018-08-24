Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.38 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,312 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Best Buy by 224.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,994,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 83,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock worth $1,485,915 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

