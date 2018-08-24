Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

