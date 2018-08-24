Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 130.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $3,175,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 45.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 63,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 247,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

CSX stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

