Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Andeavor (ANDV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Andeavor makes up 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $23,043,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor by 76.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 133,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $3,712,923.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $2,319,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,048,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,575,635.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,311 shares of company stock worth $50,872,862 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDV opened at $152.24 on Friday. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

ANDV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

