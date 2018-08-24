Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edgewell Personal Care earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1014587214154 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $620.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

