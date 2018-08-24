Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $167.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 606,361 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 138,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.