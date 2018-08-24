Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $70,640.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00874653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002818 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,464,933 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

