Electra Price Hits $0.0007 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Electra has a market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $63,163.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 30.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013733 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 28,092,811,328 coins and its circulating supply is 27,225,654,775 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

