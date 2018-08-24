Electrolux (ELUXY) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrolux from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. 4,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229. The firm has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. Electrolux has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 21.81%. research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

