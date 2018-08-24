EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

EMKR stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,290,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 304,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $4,371,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 5.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter valued at $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

