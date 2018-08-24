Emmis Communications Co. (EMMS) Shares Sold by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC cut its holdings in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 900,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,738 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emmis Communications worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMMS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Emmis Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a return on equity of 73.94% and a net margin of 77.67%. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Emmis Communications Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

