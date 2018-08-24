Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 185.5% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.7% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 63.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.00 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.516 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

