Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stake Boosted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Bank of America raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 133.77%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.