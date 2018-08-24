Endava (DAVA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Endava’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

DAVA stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

