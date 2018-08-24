Endologix (ELGX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELGX. BidaskClub cut Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 69.06% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 128.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endologix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Endologix by 22.3% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Endologix in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

