Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

