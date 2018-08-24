Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $324,000 Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $12,064,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Stuart Campbell sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.17, for a total transaction of $189,067.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,716.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,050,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,957. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLAB. ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

MLAB opened at $208.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.26. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

