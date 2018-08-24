Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 51,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ensco were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ensco by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,085,007 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,386 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ensco in the 1st quarter valued at $35,764,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Ensco by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,212,596 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,195 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ensco in the 1st quarter valued at $8,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ensco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,032,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 980,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

ESV stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.87. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Ensco in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HSBC cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

