Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Major Shareholder Sells $449,146.08 in Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 311,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $449,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 244,129 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $707,974.10.

On Friday, June 29th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00.

EPE stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 203,147 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 588,381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

