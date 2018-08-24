equinet Analysts Give Hypoport (HYQ) a €190.00 Price Target

equinet set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €191.00 ($217.05) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €185.80 ($211.14).

Hypoport stock opened at €186.40 ($211.82) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €83.60 ($95.00) and a 52-week high of €164.00 ($186.36).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales ? Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

