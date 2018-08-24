Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 24th (ADSK, AMGN, ASH, BABA, BPL, BPMP, CRSP, ELS, FLY, GLOB)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 24th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $175.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Griffin Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was given a $220.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $87.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $51.00 to $50.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $14.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $21.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $53.00 to $55.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $104.00 to $109.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €55.00 ($62.50) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $154.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $99.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $96.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $103.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $108.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $87.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

