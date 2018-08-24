Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,940 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,550,000 after buying an additional 1,169,447 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,465,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,286,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 49.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,725,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,955 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 60.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,922,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

