Escalade (ESCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESCA. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Escalade and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Escalade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.30 on Monday. Escalade has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Escalade by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Escalade by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

