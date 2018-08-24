EscrowCoin Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One EscrowCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EscrowCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31,949.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001748 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Rubex Money (RBMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EscrowCoin Profile

EscrowCoin (CRYPTO:ESCO) is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com. EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin. The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EscrowCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

